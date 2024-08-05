Scottish Premiership returns: Celtic impress, Rangers have work to do, Hibs struggle, Dundee derby drama, Dons win & more

The Scottish Premiership is back with new players, new managers, renewed rivalries and more.

However, one thing remains a constant - Celtic's dominance. Brendan Rodgers' side kicked off their title defence with a 4-0 win at home to Kilmarnock and, with further additions to their squad expected this month, any team looking to catch the Hoops have their work cut out.

The quality of players like Reo Hatate, Matt O'Riley and Kyogo was clear to see - as was Nicolas Kuhn who will be hoping to keep his spot after a fine pre-season. However, this win wasn't about individuals - there was a real intensity to the team's play - with everything done at speed to put their opponents under pressure.

As for Kilmarnock - Derek McInnes' side will be glad to get their trip to Parkhead out the way. It followed a trip to Belgium in the Europa League and it was little surprise the hosts looked the fresher of the two sides. Robby McCrorie was kept busy and looks like a positive addition, while the likes of Matty Kennedy, Kyle Vassell and David Watson will hope to impress again for the Rugby Park side.

Rangers' rebuild, meanwhile, remains a work in progress after their goalless draw at Hearts. While boss Philippe Clement has guaranteed improvements will come in the months ahead, fans will hope their side are still within touching distance of Celtic when that time arrives.

Jack Butland, again, looks like he will be a key player for the Gers, while Mohamed Diomande and Connor Barron could develop a strong partnership in midfield. However, questions will be asked of the team in defence and up front. Ben Davies appeared to struggle and while he could be replaced by new signing Robin Propper, a lack of goals will be a concern for fans - only time will tell if Cyriel Dessers, Danilo and co can deliver when it matters.

As for Steven Naismith's Hearts - another positive season could be on the cards. Summer signing Gerald Taylor impressed at right-back, as did James Penrice and Yan Dhanda. With the likes of Frankie Kent, Kenneth Vargas and Lawrence Shankland from last season's group also set to be key players, Jambos fans will expect another good campaign ahead.

St Mirren were the other big winners on the opening weekend as they eased past a poor Hibernian side under new head coach David Gray. The Easter Road legend labeled the loss as "unacceptable" and "not good enough" - perhaps some reinforcements will be required to help turn things around at Easter Road and prevent his stock from dwindling.

As for the Buddies - Stephen Robinson will be delighted his side kicked off with a win following their Conference League success and to see two of his summer recruits, in Roland Idowu and Oisin Smyth, score. After finishing in a European spot last season, the challenge for the Paisley club was to prove they can go again this time out and, on their opening showing, the signs look good.

Dundee United's top-flight return almost began with derby delight. However, despite twice taking the lead against Dundee - they were made to settle for a draw at Tannadice Park. United boss Jim Goodwin said the result felt like a defeat - perhaps showing the ambition his club hold this season. Armed with a host of new signings - including some potential gems in Jort van der Sande, Kristijan Trapanovski and David Babunski - the United fans will be excited for the season ahead.

As for Tony Docherty's Dundee, the Dens Park boss was left wanting more. The club finished in the top six last season, despite only returning to the Premiership last summer, and the challenge for him will be to replicate that once again. Keeping a hold of Luke McCowan could be key, while summer signings Simon Murray and Seb Palmer-Houlden could prove to be two bits of shrewd business.

Elsewhere, Ross County and Motherwell both lost key forwards in the shape of Simon Murray and Theo Bair over the summer and perhaps that told in their season opener. Murray netted 23 goals across all competitions for the Dingwall club last season while Bair's 15 goals saw him earn a move to France in the summer.

Both clubs struggled to find the net in their goalless opener but perhaps the FIr Park club will be the happier of the two teams, having created more. A clean sheet will please both managers, but if they are to avoid a bottom-six battle this season, a more ruthless approach will be required at the top end of the pitch.

Aberdeen won their first Premiership match under Jimmy Thelin as they claimed all three points at St Johnstone. Four League Cup wins followed by a 2-1 victory at McDiarmid Park suggest this new era could provide some moments to remember for the Dons fans after a season of turmoil. Summer signing Sivert Heltne Nilsen - a man who had worked under Thelin in the past - impressed and despite continued question marks over the future of striker Bojan Miovski, the future looks bring for the Pittodrie club.

As for Craig Levein's St Johnstone - the McDiarmid Park side know early-season wins are key if they are to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle come the end of the campaign. Goal difference saw them avoid the relegation play-offs last time out, but having lost some key players including Liam Gordon, Chris Kane and Dimitar Mitov - to the Dons, over the summer - it could be a tough season for the Perth club.

