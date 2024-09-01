Kris Boyd rips into 'embarrassing' Rangers after 3-0 Old Firm defeat to Celtic

Sky Sports' Kris Boyd labelled Rangers' performance in the 3-0 defeat at Celtic as "embarrassing".

Celtic continued their Old Firm dominance as they cruised to victory against Rangers in the first meeting of the season thanks to goals from Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda and Callum McGregor.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has yet to beat Brendan Rodgers' side, who are now five points clear of their Old Firm rivals after four games of the season, and Boyd warned that the gulf between the two sides in huge at the moment.

"That was embarrassing today," former Rangers striker Boyd said. "Embarrassing.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Old Firm clash between Celtic and Rangers

"How many Rangers players would get into the Celtic team? None. None of them are anywhere near.

"Celtic make things happen. Rangers hope things happen.

"It's about time people realise this isn't going anywhere fast. That was embarrassing from Rangers."

Boyd added: "Rangers don't have any leaders.

"These are the games you are judged on and, l will say it again, that was embarrassing."

More to follow...