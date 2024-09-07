Luis 'Duk' Lopes returns to Aberdeen first-team after going AWOL

Aberdeen have confirmed striker Duk has returned to the club after going AWOL for over a month.

In July the Dons revealed they were taking disciplinary action against the 24-year-old who "absent without permission" and "refused to engage" with the club when they made contact.

However, after apologising for his actions, Duk - who wanted to leave in the summer - is back training with the first-team, as he now enters the final year of his Aberdeen contract.

The Cape Verde forward - who has scored 25 goals in 95 appearances since joining Aberdeen from Benfica - said: "I would like to sincerely apologise to everyone associated with Aberdeen for my absence over the last period

"I deeply regret being away. I am grateful to the club, the manager, my team-mates and supporters for giving me a chance. I will work hard every day to try and help the team."

'Duk has owned the situation'

Image: Duk is out of contract at Aberdeen in the summer

Dons CEO Alan Burrows added: "This has been a very challenging situation for all involved and it was important for everyone that Duk understood and accepted that he shall return to Aberdeen and his behaviour was not what we would expect from any Aberdeen player.

"He has owned the situation, returned and convinced us all that he not only recognises those things, but he is hungry to help the team and the club going forward and accomplish this season's objectives.

"The board, football management, the players and staff have accepted this. I hope our supporters can do the same."

Thelin: Duk made a mistake

Aberdeen are second in the Scottish Premiership after winning all four league games under Jimmy Thelin, with the new manager keen to get him in his squad.

Manager Jimmy Thelin said: "Aberdeen is a family club built in a family tradition. At times, people in your family might make a mistake and, on those occasions, you rally around and support.

"Duk has demonstrated his contrition over this situation and understands his behaviour falls well below the standards we expect here so it is our job now to work with him in training and get him ready to compete for a place in the squad again."

Scottish Premiership & SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - From 2024/25 up to 60 Scottish Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke X page @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with action from the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, EFL, and more.

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...