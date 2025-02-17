Scottish Premiership: Vital Rangers victory, Celtic ready for Bayern & Dons finally return to winning ways

Rangers eased some pressure with a victory, Celtic returned to winning ways in style and Aberdeen finally ended the longest winless run in the club's history.

Work to do for Clement despite Hearts win

After the worst week of his Rangers career, it was just a case of winning for Philippe Clement against Hearts.

The pressure was on after their Scottish Cup exit to Queen's Park and they found themselves ahead at Tynecastle without a shot on target after Jamie McCart sent the ball into his own net.

It was far from impressive for Rangers, though, with goalkeeper Jack Butland their best player in the capital.

They have cut the gap on Celtic back to 13 points and some pressure has eased on the manager but he, and the players, will know they need to do more to win back the fans in a season that looks set to end without silverware.

Brilliant Celtic prepare for Bayern

There was no European hangover for Celtic as they returned to winning ways after Bayern Munich in style against Dundee United to edge ever closer to an all-but-guaranteed title.

Brendan Rodgers opted to rest, for the most part, Daizen Maeda and Nicolas Kuhn with their absence having no real negative impact.

Jota started and impressed. His first goal at Celtic Park since his return will give Rodgers a decision about who should start the second leg of their Champions League play-off on Tuesday night.

United boss Jim Goodwin admitted they were "outplayed" at Celtic Park, which is far from surprising from the side steamrollering their way to their 13th title in 14 years.

Aberdeen finally end winless run and add to Dundee woes

It had been a long time coming, but Aberdeen finally ended their long wait for a Premiership win - their first of 2025.

Their third victory against Dundee this season moved them back up to third in the table, with a goal-of-the-season contender from Topi Kenskinen to add to their celebrations.

While it could be a massive win for the Dons, it was a different story for Tony Docherty's side as they dropped to 11th in the table.

They created, but could not convert which has been an issue for the Dark Blues this season as they struggle to build on last season's top-six finish.

Motherwell fans will be hoping Wimmer is a winner

Motherwell were fifth in the Premiership when they "reluctantly" accepted Stuart Kettlewell's resignation, they are now eighth after a disappointing 3-0 defeat at home to Ross County.

Michael Wimmer started work at Fir Park on Monday after he was appointed as the club's new manager and the fans will be hoping they can inspire the players after four straight league defeats.

It was a brilliant win for Ross County as they look to avoid a third straight season in the relegation play-offs.

Ronan Hale now has eight goals this season and, with four wins from their last five on the road, it is sure to give both him and the team confidence.

What else did we learn?

St Johnstone had been experiencing something of a resurgence under new manager Simo Valakari with back-to-back wins, but they came crashing down at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Defeat at Rugby Park means they remain six points adrift at the foot of the table while only goal difference is keeping Killie out of the top six.

Hibs extended their unbeaten Premiership run to 10 games with a goalless draw at St Mirren, but there was too much reliance on goalkeeper Jordan Smith for boss David Gray's liking.

The Buddies may have picked up a point to remain in the top six, but their lack of goals will be a concern for manager Stephen Robinson. They have failed to score in 11 of their 26 Premiership games this season.