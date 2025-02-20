Scottish Premiership: What to look out for this weekend as Celtic face Hibs and Rangers host St Mirren as part of full card

Here's what to look out for at both ends of the table in the Scottish Premiership...

What's live on Sky Sports?

St Johnstone are looking to make it back-to-back home games for the first time in over a year as they look to save their Scottish Premiership status.

Simo Valakari's side are six points adrift at the foot of the table with seven games to play before the league split.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and St Johnstone

The Perth side have lost their last eight Premiership games against Hearts with Neil Critchley's side winning on their last four trips to McDiarmid Park.

The Jambos have been strong on the road and haven't conceded an away goal in the top flight in their last three games - not since March 2007 have they had a longer run of away clean sheets.

Will Celtic recover from Champions League heartache to end Hibs' impressive run?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Sutton was distraught as Celtic conceded a last-gasp Bayern Munich equaliser to crash out of the Champions League

It is straight back to Premiership action for Celtic after their cruel exit from the Champions League at Bayern Munich as they look to restore their 16-point lead, for a few hours at least.

Brendan Rodgers' team have won six of their last seven league games, including each of their last three in a row by an aggregate score of 12-1, scoring at least three goals each time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hibernian

Hibs are unbeaten in their last 10 league games since a 3-0 defeat at Celtic Park in December. They last went longer without losing in the competition in May 2018 under Neil Lennon.

After a struggling start to the season, David Gray's side sit fifth and have not conceded a goal in February.

Can Rangers find a performance against St Mirren?

Philippe Clement knows the title race is all but over, but the Rangers fans want to see improvement on the pitch between now and the end of the season.

Rangers have won 23 of their last 25 home games against St Mirren in all competitions (D2), including each of their last 14 in a row by an aggregate score of 39-5.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and Rangers

They did lose to the Buddies in Paisley in December and they could make it back-to-back league wins against the Ibrox side on Saturday.

While Rangers have earned the most points in the Scottish Premiership in 2025 (20), no side has picked up fewer than St. Mirren (4, level with Aberdeen and Motherwell), with the Buddies winning just one of six league matches this calendar year (D1 L4).

Will it be a winning start for Wimmer?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New Motherwell manager Michael Wimmer on what attracted him to Fir Park, his short and long-term targets and what the Fir Park support can expect to see

It's the beginning of a new era for Motherwell this weekend as new manager Michael Wimmer takes charge for the first time.

The Steelmen have lost their last four Premiership games - last losing five on the spin in 2015 - but a win this weekend could lift them back into the top six.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee Utd.

Dundee United are also struggling for form, losing their last three league matches which is as many as their 13 before then.

Jim Goodwin's side have lost their last two home games against Motherwell who are currently six points behind them in the table.

Are Aberdeen back on the right track?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and Aberdeen.

Aberdeen finally ended their dismal 15-game winless run last time out to return to third in the table.

The Dons have won six of their last seven home league games against Kilmarnock, losing the other 1-0 in December 2023.

Derek McInnes' side have won their last two Premiership matches, last winning three in a row within a single season in the top-flight in October 2020 under Alex Dyer.

Youth has brought success for Killie this season with more goals scored by teenagers in the Scottish Premiership than any other club. Indeed, 19-year-old Bobby Wales has scored in two of Killie's last three league games.

Can Dundee end dismal run against Staggies?

Image: Dundee are without a win in their last five Premiership games

Dundee secured a top-six finish in their first season back in the Scottish Premiership, but five games without a win sees them in danger of relegation this term.

If they can avoid a third straight defeat to Ross County this weekend they would move back above their opponents and out of the relegation play-off place.

County are struggling at home, failing to win any of their last five league games. Ronan Hale though has impressed in his debut season, scoring eight goals so far.