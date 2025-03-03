When can Celtic win Scottish Premiership title? League permutations as top-six and relegation battle heats up

Celtic have dominated from the start of this season and are now just three wins from securing their 55th league title.

While it is a case of when, not if, Brendan Rodgers' side clinch a fourth straight Premiership title, there is still all to play for in the race for the top-six and relegation battle

There are only 12 points between sixth and 12th in the table with bottom side St Johnstone creeping closer to the teams above them.

When can Celtic win the Premiership?

Rangers' latest defeat at home to Motherwell on Saturday before the Hoops' entertaining win at St Mirren saw Celtic stretch their lead at the top of the table to 16 points.

The runaway leaders' thoughts turn to a domestic treble this weekend when they face Hibs in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals. They then host their Old Firm rivals in the league on March 16, live on Sky.

Another Parkhead victory against Rangers would leave them needing five points with two games still to play before the Premiership split.

After the international break, Celtic host Hearts on March 29 with Rangers away to Dundee in the evening kick-off, with the Dens Park clash also live on Sky Sports.

Maximum points in those games would mean that it could be a title-winning day against St Johnstone on April 6.

Victory at McDiarmid Park, live on Sky Sports, would move see them at least 19 points clear at the top of the Premiership with 18 left to play for.

Race for top-six

With four games left until the split, there are just six points between sixth and 10th as teams battle to finish in the top half of the league and a chance of European football next season.

Hibernian's victory over Edinburgh rivals Hearts on Sunday saw them move up to third on 43 points, as their unbeaten league run extended to 13 games.

A late fightback against Dundee United has Aberdeen on 42 points with the Tannadice side one point behind in fifth.

Motherwell's impressive win at Ibrox moved them into sixth, but they are only one point ahead of Hearts with Ross County a further point behind and St Mirren also in contention.

While it was defeat for Hearts at the weekend, that was just their second loss of 2025. It's a dramatic turnaround for Neil Critchley who were bottom earlier in the season. They are just one point outside the top-six as they chase another European run.

Kilmarnock's chances of securing a place took another blow on Saturday as defeat away to County left them 10th, but with only six points to make up they are right to keep some hope.

They only need to look to Hibs for inspiration - at the start of December, they were bottom of the Premiership with David Gray clinging to his job as head coach.

Battle for survival

Could St Johnstone stage the great escape and remain in the top flight for another season?

A few months ago Simo Valakari's move to Perth to replace Craig Levein did not appear to be working out as they slumped to nine points adrift at the foot of the table.

They are now just three points behind a Dundee side who appear to be in freefall, without a win in their last eight league games, with the sides drawing 1-1 on Saturday.

With just 11 points between Hearts in seventh and Saints, there are teams chasing top six who could end up fighting for their Premiership survival.

Kilmarnock have managed just one win in their last nine games, meaning they are only three points above the relegation play-off place with some tough games coming up.

While they are right to look to Hibs for top six inspiration, they face David Gray's side in their next game with Motherwell, St Mirren and Celtic all coming up before the split.