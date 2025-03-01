Rangers vs Motherwell. Scottish Premiership.
Ibrox Stadium.
Attempt missed. Cyriel Dessers (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross following a corner.
Goal! Rangers 0, Motherwell 2. Tom Sparrow (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum Slattery.
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Diomande (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jefté.
Attempt missed. Václav Cerny (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ridvan Yilmaz with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Attempt missed. Tom Sparrow (Motherwell) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Callum Slattery.
Attempt saved. Mohamed Diomande (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Jefté (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hamza Igamane.
Goal! Rangers 0, Motherwell 1. Luke Armstrong (Motherwell) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
Attempt saved. Dan Casey (Motherwell) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dominic Thompson.
Attempt blocked. Václav Cerny (Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolas Raskin.