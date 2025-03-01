 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Rangers vs Motherwell. Scottish Premiership.

Ibrox Stadium.

Rangers 0

    Motherwell 2

    • L Armstrong (9th minute)
    • T Sparrow (30th minute)

    Latest Scottish Premiership Odds
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Cyriel Dessers (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Lennon Miller (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Tom Sparrow.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Callum Slattery (Motherwell).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Robin Pröpper (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Liam Gordon.
    free_kick_won icon

    Mohamed Diomande (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Andy Halliday (Motherwell).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Cyriel Dessers (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Liam Gordon.
    free_kick_won icon

    Ianis Hagi (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Andy Halliday (Motherwell).
    goal icon

    Goal! Rangers 0, Motherwell 2. Tom Sparrow (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum Slattery.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Mohamed Diomande (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jefté.
    free_kick_won icon

    Mohamed Diomande (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lennon Miller (Motherwell).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ridvan Yilmaz (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Lennon Miller (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Václav Cerny (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ridvan Yilmaz with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
    free_kick_won icon

    Hamza Igamane (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Tom Sparrow (Motherwell).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Tom Sparrow (Motherwell) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Callum Slattery.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Mohamed Diomande (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Jefté (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hamza Igamane.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jefté (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Robin Pröpper (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Robin Pröpper (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Liam Gordon (Motherwell).
    goal icon

    Goal! Rangers 0, Motherwell 1. Luke Armstrong (Motherwell) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Dan Casey (Motherwell) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dominic Thompson.
    corner icon

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Robin Pröpper.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Robin Pröpper (Rangers).
    free_kick_won icon

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_won icon

    Ridvan Yilmaz (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Callum Slattery (Motherwell).
    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Dan Casey.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Václav Cerny (Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolas Raskin.
    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Lennon Miller.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kofi Balmer (Motherwell).
    free_kick_won icon

    Ianis Hagi (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    corner icon

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Ridvan Yilmaz.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.