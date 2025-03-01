Rangers 1-2 Motherwell: Barry Ferguson's Ibrox homecoming ruined as visitors claim shock win

Barry Ferguson's homecoming turned into a Rangers reality check as Motherwell battled to a 2-1 Scottish Premiership win over the ragged home side at Ibrox.

The Light Blues came from 2-0 down to beat Kilmarnock 4-2 at Rugby Park on Wednesday night in the former Gers captain's first game in charge as interim boss, and again they fell two behind after mistakes led to goals from Luke Armstrong on nine minutes and Tom Sparrow on the half-hour mark.

Striker Cyriel Dessers offered hope in the 54th minute with a clinical finish but this time they could not complete the comeback against Michael Wimmer's well-organised Steelmen, and the now familiar sound of boos rang round the stadium following a remarkable third successive home defeat.

Ferguson now has to turn his attention to the first leg of the Europa League last-16 tie against Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce in Istanbul on Thursday night and, while Rangers have saved most of their best performances this season for the European stage, a massive improvement in recent form will be required in Turkey.

Back-to-back defeats at Ibrox to Queen's Park and St Mirren had brought Philippe Clement's time as Gers boss to an end and Ferguson spoke in his programme notes of bringing back 'the winning mentality' to the Govan club.

There was no less drama against the Lanarkshire side as it soon became clear the task he has on his hands.

The former Clyde, Kelty Hearts and Alloa boss took a bow before the game which took place on Armed Forces Day at Ibrox with a representative of each branch of the armed services leading the teams on to the pitch.

However, Ferguson was left fuming when the home side fell behind after only nine minutes.

As Rangers tried to break quickly from a corner, Dessers lost possession to Kai Andrews and, when Dan Casey's tame-looking shot was fumbled by Gers keeper Jack Butland to Luke Armstrong, the Well striker slid the ball in and was able to celebrate properly after a lengthy VAR check confirmed he was not offside.

It was the third game in a row that Rangers had conceded the first goal at home and they almost conceded another in the 23rd minute but Sparrow hit the side-netting after being played in by Callum Slattery.

However, when the same two Well players combined in the same situation on the half-hour mark, after skipper James Tavernier - making his 500th appearance for the club - had initially lost possession, Sparrow confidently drilled the ball low past Butland.

Ibrox was again stunned but the response was tepid.

Dessers volleyed into the side-netting from a Tavernier cross in the 32nd minute and Well keeper Ellery Balcombe tipped a powerful drive from Mohamed Diomande over the bar for a corner which came to nothing.

Ferguson made three changes for the second half with Leon Balogun, Nedim Bajrami and Tom Lawrence on for Robin Propper, Hamza Igamane and Ianis Hagi.

Rangers got back in the game when Casey failed to cut out a Ridvan Yilmaz pass into the box and the ball fell to Dessers who hammered a first-time shot past Balcombe.

As Rangers pushed hard for the equaliser the Fir Park 'keeper did well to push a Bajrami drive past the post for a corner which was defended.

Still, the home side kept driving forward but it was with work-rate more than guile.

Wimmer brought on the fresh legs of Moses Ebiye, Harry Paton and Davor Zdravkovski and they helped bolster the visitors, while Rangers' Brazilian striker Danilo replaced Diomande and he soon had a chance but opted to pass to

Dessers and he was crowded out.

Dessers chipped over Balcombe in the 79th minute after a Danilo flick but the offside flag was up, confirmed by a VAR check.

In the final, desperate stages, Danilo had a shot saved by Balcombe at his near post and Tavernier volleyed high over the bar following a corner but the Steelmen held firm.