PFA Scotland: Celtic's Daizen Maeda wins Premiership Player of the Year, Falkirk's John McGlynn claims SPFL manager prize

Celtic forward Daizen Maeda has his eyes set on the treble to complete an incredible season after winning the PFA Scotland Premiership Player of the Year award.

The Japan international beat team-mates Callum McGregor and Nicolas Kuhn, as well as Dundee forward Simon Murray, to collect the prize on Sunday night.

Maeda has netted 33 goals for Celtic this season, despite playing most of the campaign in a wide position, and helped his team progress to a Champions League knock-out tie and within 90 minutes of the treble.

The 27-year-old has been a revelation in a predominantly central striking role since Kyogo Furuhashi left for Rennes in January.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic's Daizen Maeda on winning the PFA Scotland Player of the Year award after scoring 33 goals this season and being on course to help the club win a domestic treble

"It's not easy to get this award, so I'm really happy to receive it," he said.

"The team is doing well and they are making chances for me to score, so I would just like to thank all my team-mates for this.

"As a team we have a chance to win the treble, so it's been ingrained that we will go all in for it, and individually it's been a great season as well.

"But we still have four more games, so I will do my best to contribute to the team as well."

When asked how he follows this season and whether he and the team can get even better, Maeda said: "Well, first of all we still have a cup final to play. We need to win that first and see where we go."

Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller was named SPFL Young Player of the Year ahead of Celtic's Arne Engels, Rangers striker Hamza Igamane and Hearts forward James Wilson.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Motherwell's Lennon Miller discusses winning the Young Player of the Year award and his future amid links with a summer transfer

John McGlynn won the manager award from his peers for the second year running after leading Falkirk back to the top flight, with Premiership duo Brendan Rodgers of Celtic and Hibs' David Gray also up for the award.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player John McGlynn on claiming the SPFL Manager of the Year award for the second successive season after guiding Falkirk to consecutive promotions

Following a public vote, the Sky Sports Scottish Premiership goal of the season was awarded to Hibernian's Jack Iredale for his strike against rivals Hearts in March.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jack Iredale's screamer against Hearts to win the Edinburgh derby in March won the Sky Sports Scottish Premiership goal of the season

Hibernian boss Grant Scott won SWPL manager of the year with his side top of the table heading into the final three matches.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hibernian women's boss Grant Scott reflects on winning the SWPL Manager of the Year award, and shares his thoughts on the title race with Hibs top of the table with three games to go

It was a players' award double for Celtic as Emma Lawton won the SWPL award, while Rangers' Laura Berry was young player.