Kilmarnock 2-2 Livingston: Scott Pittman completes Livi comeback as George Stanger sees red for hosts

George Stanger's second-half red card proved pivotal as 10-man Kilmarnock let a two-goal lead slip to draw 2-2 with newly-promoted Livingston in a dramatic opening match of the new Premiership campaign.

In the only 3pm kick-off of the season's first day, new-look Killie looked on course for victory after strikes from Djenairo Daniels and David Watson in the closing stages of the first half.

But a 64th-minute flashpoint brought Livi right back into the match as Stanger, who joined from local rivals Ayr this summer, was sent off for the hosts for denying a goal-scoring opportunity and Robbie Muirhead scored the resulting penalty.

The visitors capitalised on their extra-man advantage as Scott Pittman equalised in the 86th minute.

Killie boss Stuart Kettlewell, taking charge of his first league game since being appointed in May, included six summer signings in his starting line-up, including former Livi pair Max Stryjek and Jamie Brandon.

Ex-Motherwell left-back Dominic Thompson, who signed on the morning of the match, was named among the subs and came on for his debut shortly before the visitors' leveller.

Livi had a more familiar look, with just three recent recruits - Adam Montgomery, Mo Sylla and Graham Carey - in David Martindale's XI.

Image: Kilmarnock's Djenairo Daniels scores to make it 1-0 vs Livingston

With few clear chances for either side in the opening exchanges, Killie made the breakthrough in the 38th minute.

Daniels, who joined from Cork this summer, ran on to a through ball from Liam Polworth and held off Danny Wilson before blasting beyond the exposed Jerome Prior from just inside the box.

The celebrations were instantly cut short by an offside flag, but the on-field decision was overturned and the goal allowed to stand following a lengthy VAR check.

Having looked comfortable for much of the match, the Lions suddenly found themselves two down in the 42nd minute.

Brandon got in behind Montgomery on the right and drilled in a low cross that was pushed out by goalkeeper Prior only as far as Watson, who turned home the loose ball from six yards out.

Image: David Watson doubled Kilmarnock's lead against Livingston

The Lions emerged with renewed purpose for the start of the second half and got themselves right back in the game shortly after the hour.

Muirhead's shirt was pulled in the box by Stanger as he tried to get a shot away and after referee Matthew MacDermid, who had initially waved play on, was asked to view the pitchside monitor, he flashed a red card at the Killie player and awarded a penalty. Muirhead fired his spot-kick emphatically past Stryjek.

Livi's tails were up and they eventually levelled when Pittman rasped home from 10 yards out after good work by Lewis Smith on the right to set him up.