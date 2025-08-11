Scottish Premiership talking points: Rangers struggle, Celtic ease past struggling Aberdeen, Hearts blooming

Rangers are still looking for their first Premiership win, Aberdeen remain without a goal and Hearts look intent on proving Tony Bloom right...

Aberdeen and Celtic need to strengthen for different reasons

Brendan Rodgers is desperate for more Celtic signings before the transfer deadline, but he had more than enough to ease to victory against a struggling Aberdeen side.

Benjamin Nygren was a real pest at Pittodrie and scored his first Celtic goal, with Kieran Tierney showing he is getting back to his best with a brilliant assist.

But with a Champions League play-off against Slovan Bratislava or Kairat Almaty to navigate, Rodgers will be hoping to strengthen in more than one area.

Jimmy Thelin also needs signings or it could be a long and disappointing season for the Dons.

Image: Kusini Yengi is one of Jimmy Thelin's summer signings at Aberdeen

They have lost goals with summer departures and striker Kusini Yengi had another game to forget.

Fellow summer signings Nicolas Milanovic and Adil Aouchiche showed promising signs, but last season's Scottish Cup glory must already feel a distant memory for the fans with the side lacking creativity and flare.

Rangers' Jekyll-and-Hyde start under new boss

Russell Martin questioned Rangers' mentality at Motherwell and this was another test as once again they took a Premiership point they probably didn't deserve.

He took the blame for his decision to field an unchanged starting XI as they showed little of the energy and desire they did against Viktoria Plzen.

Dundee head coach Steven Pressley said he "could cry" after they were denied a famous victory at Ibrox and you can understand why.

They were well organised, looked comfortable and carried a real threat in attack. It was an impressive display after a tough start under Pressley with the Dens Park side having already suffered an early exit from the League Cup.

Is Bloom's vision for Hearts already taking shape?

A few eyebrows were raised when new shareholder Tony Bloom outlined his belief Hearts could finish second this season and even win the Premiership "within the next 10 years", but two wins from two does suggest they could be a force to be reckoned with this season.

They sit top on goal difference with new head coach Derek McInnes having already navigated the League Cup group stages with a 100 per cent win rate.

Image: Stuart Findlay scored a double for Hearts at Dundee United

Stuart Findlay was a huge player for McInnes at Kilmarnock, and the defender is already proving his worth to the Jambos - strong at the back but also impressing at the other end with two goals in Sunday's victory at Tannadice Park.

Dundee United have just one point from their opening two Premiership games, but Jim Goodwin's focus this week will very much be on the second leg of their crucial Conference League qualifier against Rapid Vienna.

Brannan continues to make his mark at Killie

Image: Kilmarnock's Ben Brannan (L) celebrates with Liam Polworth (R) after scoring to make it 2-2

Hibs made a blistering start at Easter Road on Sunday, still on a high from their impressive win away to Partizan Belgrade, but David Gray was left reeling by what he saw as two points dropped.

He made some changes but they raced to a 2-0 lead against Kilmarnock and looked set for a comfortable afternoon at Easter Road.

Killie clearly wanted to make amends for throwing away a two-goal lead last weekend and Ben Brannan's superb volley completed their comeback.

Stuart Kettlewell handed the 18-year-old defender his debut in the League Cup and, after watching him score three goals, challenged him to become a first-team regular.

His goal of the season contender while playing out of position will only have strengthened his place in the starting XI.

Has Falkirk boss misjudged squad strength?

John McGlynn wanted to show loyalty to the players who secured promotion for Falkirk, a decision which could prove costly this season.

They beat Livingston to the title, but their fellow Premiership newcomers have strengthened and it showed on Saturday.

Image: Livingston's Jeremy Bokila celebrates as he scores to make it 3-1 vs Falkirk

New recruits Graham Carey, Mo Sylla and Shane Blaney looked impressive and Jeremy Bokila came on to score his first goal as Livi dominated to continue their unbeaten start to life back in the top flight.

The Bairns need goals - their attacking options on the bench on Saturday were Brian Graham and Scott Arfield who have a combined age of 73.

Can Motherwell turn attractive football into wins?

Jens Berthel Askou has Motherwell playing attractive football, but the manager needs to turn their dominance into goals.

While they enjoyed 67 per cent possession against St Mirren in Paisley they managed just three shots on target.

Compare that with the Buddies who created four on target with far less dominance, but they too drew a blank.

Stephen Robinson's side are yet to score in the Premiership this season, taking just one point from their opening two games.

