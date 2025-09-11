Scottish Premiership: Will Celtic or Rangers be toppled by Hearts or Hibs? Will Aberdeen end goal drought?

With unrest at Celtic, and Rangers making their worst league start since 1983, is it realistic to suggest that Hearts or Hibernian are a serious threat to the Old Firm this season?

The Hoops are yet to concede a goal in the Premiership, but they look to be weaker than the side that lost out on a domestic treble just four months ago, following that Scottish Cup final defeat to Aberdeen.

Frustration has been building at Parkhead after a poor transfer window, with the team also failing to reach the Champions League before a forgettable goalless draw against Rangers at Ibrox.

They face Kilmarnock on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, with the Rugby Park side believing they can take advantage of the club's unrest and claim their first top-flight win under Stuart Kettlewell.

Following an open letter from fans to the club, Celtic's statement in response and a vote of no confidence towards the board, we look at what is going on at Celtic, plus discuss Brendan Rodgers' future with podcaster Paul John Dykes

Rangers did spend over the summer, but Russell Martin's side are yet to win in the league, and Rangers were thrashed 9-1 by Club Brugge on aggregate in their Champions League play-off.

The new Ibrox head coach has won just three of his 11 games since taking charge.

Has Bloom called it correctly?

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes assesses the strength of his squad after the summer transfer window as he looks ahead to their Premiership return against Rangers

Brighton owner Tony Bloom completed a £9.86m deal in June to secure a 29 per cent stake in Hearts before declaring his unwavering confidence that the Jambos can become title winners and Champions League contestants.

The club are now in partnership with Jamestown Analytics - the data firm which underpinned the success Bloom has enjoyed with the Seagulls in the Premier League and as a shareholder of Belgian champions Union Saint-Gilloise.

Hearts are level on points with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership with Derek McInnes, who took charge in May, named manager of the month for August.

Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic

They have failed to win any of their last 18 games against Rangers, but given the form of both sides, a victory in Govan on Saturday would come as a surprise to few.

The Tynecastle side are on an eight-game unbeaten run in the top flight, with McInnes hoping his summer signings and holding on to striker Lawrence Shankland will see them remain in the title race.

Can Gray continue to impress with Hibs?

Image: Hibs broke their transfer record to sign Thibault Klidje in the summer

Hibs were bottom of the table last October before a remarkable run of form stretching to the end of the season saw them finish in third.

In fact, David Gray's side have lost just three of their last 28 Premiership games.

The Easter Road side are five points behind Celtic and Hearts, with a game in hand, no doubt holding the same belief as their Edinburgh rivals when it comes to a title challenge.

Image: Ivan Dolcek has scored in all three of Dundee United's Premiership games this season

They shocked the Hoops in Leith and took five points from Rangers last season, so they already know the sides are not unbeatable.

Hibs, who are away to Celtic on September 27, take on Dundee United this weekend. If they can make it three straight wins against Jim Goodwin's side they will remain ahead of Rangers, irrespective of what happens in their game.

Can Aberdeen end their goal drought?

A blistering start last season had many wondering if Aberdeen could mount a title challenge. Fast forward to this season, and the Dons are pointless and goalless.

They beat Celtic on penalties to win their first Scottish Cup for 35 years - that is the only game they have won since April 26.

Speaking after Celtic's 2-0 win at Pittodrie, Kris Boyd was critical of Aberdeen's display and feels there are serious problems ahead for the Dons

Jimmy Thelin's side have lost all of their last seven matches in the Scottish Premiership, conceding 17 goals and scoring just two.

They last had a longer losing run in the league via a run of 10 between May and September 1999.

It is a home game against Livingston on Saturday - they are unbeaten in five league meetings, but it is Livi who have made the stronger start to this season.

Will Motherwell, Dundee or St Mirren win their Premiership game of season?

Motherwell shocked Rangers on the opening day of the new Scottish Premiership season

Motherwell, St Mirren and Dundee all have something in common with Rangers, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock - they are yet to win a league game this season.

The Fir Park side are also unbeaten so far, kicking off the season with a 1-1 draw with Russell Martin's side.

They are away on Saturday to Dundee, who have failed to win any of their last four league games at Dens Park. Steven Pressley's men have also managed to take points from Rangers, with only a late equaliser denying them a rare victory at Ibrox.

Thelo Aasgaard was convinced he had equalised for Rangers before Shamal George showed remarkable agility to claw the ball off the goal line

Not to be left out, St Mirren have also taken a point from Rangers this season but remain winless.

They travel to Falkirk on Saturday for the first top-flight meeting between the sides since 2010, with the Bairns unbeaten in the last three.