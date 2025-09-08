Celtic: What is going wrong at Scottish Premiership champions amid transfer frustration, fan unrest, club statement and more

Celtic hoped their Saturday night statement would help explain their summer transfer business, amid fan frustration.

However, the 1,030 words published on the club's website did the opposite, as some supporters perhaps just longed for one: "sorry."

It is the club's first, and thus far, only public communication since the transfer window shut, and it followed an open letter issued to the Celtic hierarchy from a number of prominent supporter groups.

The off-field unrest is unwanted by those high up at Celtic Park - so what has been going on and what could be next?

What has happened?

In the weeks leading up to Deadline Day, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers publicly called on the board to deliver him new signings.

As the final week of the window approached, Celtic were still working on landing their key targets. To make matters worse, a depleted XI lost their Champions League play-off to Kazakhstan side Kairat Almaty.

Image: Celtic lost to Kairat Almaty in their Champions League play-off

Rodgers again called for "timely investment" - clearly frustrated he was unable to add what he wanted ahead of that lucrative fixture.

As well as failing to attract targets, Celtic had accepted a bid for Adam Idah but Rodgers said the player couldn't leave until a replacement striker was added before the window shut. However, after that 11pm deadline, no new forward was signed and Idah had left.

Image: Brendan Rodgers (L) did not want Adam Idah sold until a replacement had signed

Hyunjun Yang also looked set to leave but that move fell through, with winger Sebastian Tounekti the only Deadline Day arrival.

The free agent market was used to sign Kelechi Iheanacho as the 12th summer arrival but fans were not pleased.

Many supporters feel the likes of Idah, Kyogo Furuhashi and Nicolas Kuhn have not been suitably replaced despite profits on transfers, and the club sitting on large cash reserves.

Image: Celtic missed out on key targets this summer, including striker Kasper Dolberg

It resulted in an open letter - backed by over 400 signatories, representing tens of thousands of fans - being issued to the Celtic board.

They wanted to know about long-term football strategy, questioned investment in the squad, accused the club of being "consistently unprepared" for European qualifiers and more.

How did Celtic respond?

Image: Celtic fans were heard chanting against the club's board, including Peter Lawwell (L) and Michael Nicholson (R) at recent games

Publicly, for most of last week, they didn't. Then at 8.42pm on Saturday night, a 1,030-word statement outlined their position, as they acknowledged certain fan groups "for conveying the concerns" of supporters.

Celtic added that they take the view of fans "extremely seriously", they understood "the concerns and frustrations which have arisen" and "are always willing to learn lessons".

The subsequent 15 paragraphs went on to highlight the "inaccurate or misleading information" on social media and in the press around transfer targets, cited UEFA sustainability rules as a reason why they are mindful over what is spent, added that the £100m+ cash reserves "are not relevant", and that "throwing money at transfers and contracts is not a sustainable route to success".

What was the reaction?

In short - not good.

Sky Sports' Chris Sutton hit out at his former club, adding: "I'm not sure the club statement was a good idea. Anyone reading that back and thinking it would appease any Celtic fan is misguided."

He was right. Some of those fan groups that met with the club ahead of their statement being released have since issued "a vote of no confidence" in the board.

Those fan groups who signed the open letter, wanting questions answered, are set to meet this week and decide what action they will take as they chase answers.

What does this mean for Rodgers?

Image: Brendan Rodgers is in the final year of his current contract at Celtic

The Celtic manager is in the final year of his deal, and revealed to Sky Sports News he would only extend that contract if he was backed to take the club forward, rather than maintain things.

While he might not feel adequately supported to progress the club, he has given little sign to hint that he would quit this season.

Rodgers walked away from the club during his first spell and was widely criticised by fans for leaving them midway through a season, as they challenged for a domestic treble.

However, if he were to walk again, some feel there would likely be more acceptance from the supporters after the board's perceived failure to back the man they reappointed in 2023.

What have the fans said?

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Paul John Dykes, from a Celtic State of Mind podcast, said: "The big thing for us is that your voice doesn't seem to be heard.

"Many of us may not be shareholders at Celtic, but we're certainly stakeholders, season ticket holders, people who are constantly putting money into this football club.

"Yet, when you read the tone of that particular statement that the club sneaked out on Saturday night, it was condescending, it was talking down to the fan base, it was saying, we know what we're doing.

"There's a bit of chaos going on at the moment at Celtic.

"If Brendan Rodgers was to leave of his own volition, I don't think many Celtic fans would blame him under the circumstances. I hope he stays and he gets the absolute maximum out of the group he's got to work with, regardless of whether or not he brought them to the football club. We've got three tournaments domestically, we've got the Europa League to concentrate on now, we need to concentrate on that.

"The message is clear, it's all about backing the team but challenging the board and asking the board for answers to the seven questions that were in the open letter.

"It would be absolute carnage if they were not to respond to this. The fan group has come together, they've mobilised, they're going to be meeting this week and we'll take it a step further after that."

Tino Callaghan from the Celtic Exchange podcast added: "The club, whether that's Dermot Desmond [majority shareholder] or Michael Nicholson [chief executive] or the board, they're certainly letting the manager down and absolutely letting the fans down.

"Celtic are doing their level best to make a title race where there wasn't one before and I know people on the outside looking in will say you're top of the table, you're cruising there and things are fine. Things are not fine and there's a concerning pattern starting to emerge."