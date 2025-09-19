Rangers vs Hearts, Kilmarnock vs Celtic, Hibernian vs Dundee Utd decisions were wrong, say Scottish FA Key Match Incident panel

The Scottish FA's Key Match Incident Panel have released their findings following last week's Scottish Premiership action, with some controversial incidents involving Rangers, Hearts, Kilmarnock, Celtic, Hibs, Dundee Utd and more...

Rangers vs Hearts: Two breaks for visitors

The three-person panel unanimously ruled that Lawrence Shankland's opener for Hearts at Ibrox should not have stood.

He scored in the first half but appeared to control the ball with his arm in the build-up before scoring.

They highlighted that "the on-field decision was incorrect" before adding "VAR was incorrect not to intervene to recommend an OFR (on-field review) and the goal should have been disallowed for a handball".

The KMI panel also ruled, by a majority of two to one, that Rangers' second-half equaliser should have stood. However, Derek Cornelius' effort was disallowed by the on-field referee for a foul on Hearts goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow. While one panel member disagreed, the other two thought "a VAR intervention should have taken place and the goal should have stood following an OFR".

The same majority also said that the penalty awarded to Hearts, following Mohamed Diomande's foul on Harry Milne, was the correct decision. Rangers claimed it was not the correct call, but the KMI panel backed the referee, with Shankland scoring Hearts' second from the resulting spot-kick.

Kilmarnock vs Celtic: Decisive penalty incorrect

A two-to-one majority ruled that Celtic should not have been awarded a late penalty at Kilmarnock for handball.

While the on-field referee did not penalise Lewis Mayo after the ball deflected onto his hands from close range, a VAR review saw that decision reversed, and Celtic's Kelechi Iheanacho scored an injury-time winner from the spot.

Two panel members felt "the VAR intervention was incorrect and a penalty kick should not have been awarded for a handball" while the other disagreed.

Hibs vs Dundee Utd: Hosts get lucky

A two-to-one majority ruled that the late penalty awarded to Hibernian against Dundee Utd was incorrect.

Initially, no spot-kick was given. However, following an on-field review, that call was reversed and United's Vicko Sevelj was also sent off for handball.

Hibernian went on to score from the resulting penalty to earn a draw.

The majority of the panel "believed VAR was incorrect to intervene and recommend an OFR for deliberate handball" and that "the referee was incorrect in awarding a penalty kick for handball after OFR".

Dundee United had already been successful with their appeal against the red card shown to Sevelj.

Motherwell vs Dundee: Dhanda red backed

There was unanimous agreement over the decision to send Dundee's Yan Dhanda off against Motherwell.

The midfielder was shown a straight red card following a tackle on Lukas Fadinger.

Dundee unsuccessfully appealed the decision, with the KMI panel also agreeing it was the right call to send the player off.