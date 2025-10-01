Celtic and Rangers return to Europa League amid continued fan frustration, can Aberdeen ease pressure on Jimmy Thelin?

Fan protests, struggling form and goalless runs. Not the ideal preparation for Scottish teams returning to European action.

Celtic and Rangers' attention turns back to the Europa League after a mixed weekend in the Premiership, while Aberdeen kick-off their Conference League campaign looking to score their first goal since mid-August.

There is plenty at stake with fan frustration growing at all three clubs...

Will silence hinder Celtic?

European nights are usually a sell-out at Celtic Park, but there are still tickets available for Thursday evening's match against Sporting Braga as the Hoops' support show their growing apathy.

After a 1-1 draw against Red Star in Belgrade, the fans fell silent for the first 12 minutes of Saturday's goalless draw with Hibs as their protest against the club's board continued.

On Thursday, that will increase to 29 minutes. Will that put Celtic at a disadvantage, given how much the manager and players have said the home atmosphere helps them in Europe?

Fans remain behind the players, but is it possible to separate the unrest off the pitch while remaining fully behind the team on it?

No reaction from the board and no goals against Hibs suggests the first silence did not have the desired effect.

Celtic are two points behind Hearts in the Premiership, with fears from those supporters not fully behind the campaign to oust the board that the season could lose momentum.

There is also a concern about Celtic's lack of goals.

Daizen Maeda is not happy after missing out on his summer move - after being substituted at half-time in Belgrade, he started again on Saturday but with little impact as he played in an unfamiliar role on the right.

Kelechi Iheanacho did score in Serbia and has offered some encouragement in attack, but he missed a number of chances against the Hibees.

Just four of their 17 goals this season have come in the first half, a habit Rodgers will be keen to stop and soon.

Can Martin get the fans back onside with another win?

Russell Martin was booed off after Rangers' defeat to Sporting Braga, and their first Premiership win at Livingston on Sunday did not stop the fans telling the head coach his time was up.

The Ibrox side failed to score in last week's Europa League opener and looked second best after being reduced to 10 men in the first half.

Max Aarons' late winner in West Lothian on Sunday did nothing to calm the criticism and it is all but certain they will continue to vent their anger towards Martin and chief executive Partick Stewart in Austria, albeit from a much smaller travelling support.

The Europa League has been Rangers' sanctuary in recent seasons while struggling on the domestic front, would a repeat this season be a start for Martin in his attempt to prove his doubters wrong?

Mohamed Diomande is suspended after his dismissal last midweek and Bojan Miovski had a frustrating game at Livingston.

Could that see the striker dropped in favour of £10m summer signing Youssef Chermiti? The 21-year-old started against Braga with no effect - his last goal was for Everton U21s against Mansfield Town in the EFL Trophy back in November 2023.

What next for Thelin as Dons return to European action?

It is a dismal time for the Dons domestically. Winless, goalless and bottom of the Premiership.

Jimmy Thelin might be grateful for the distraction of the Conference League as he looks to ease some of the pressure on both him and the players.

The fans have had enough, but when Thelin took charge last summer he said it was a three-year plan at Aberdeen and chairman Dave Cormack appears to be backing him. But for how long?

He changed his approach at Motherwell on Saturday and it brought a much-improved performance, albeit without any end result.

That suggests he might be willing to try something different against Shakhtar Donetsk at Pittodrie on Thursday night as their Conference League campaign gets under way.

Aberdeen's last goals came in their 2-2 draw with Romanian Champions FCSB in Europa League qualifying in August.

Stuart Armstrong and Jesper Karlsson, who signed at the end of the transfer window, have European experience which could be key to any success.

Armstrong, who missed the game at Fir Park as a precaution, played over 30 games in Europe with Celtic. On-loan Bologna winger Jesper Karlsson was part of the AZ Alkmaar side that reached the Conference League semi-final in 2023.