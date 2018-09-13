Celtic's Craig Gordon wants more SFA transparency over disciplinary decisions

Craig Gordon has asked for more transparency from the Scottish FA disciplinary board

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon wants more transparency from the SFA surrounding decisions made by the disciplinary panel.

Aberdeen and Kilmarnock have both failed to overturn red cards shown to their players, Michael Devlin and Gary Dicker, recently.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos did have a red card rescinded to a yellow after he was penalised by referee Kevin Clancy for kicking out at Aberdeen's Scott McKenna while his team-mate Allan McGregor did not face retrospective action after a similar kickout against Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer.

"It seems quite a clouded subject in how they get to the decisions," Gordon said. "As far as I'm aware it goes to three referees and there's no comeback. You don't know who they are.

"It's a strange system, you never know who the referees are or what their allegiances might be. I just think that's probably not the best way to go about it.

"I'm not saying I've got the answers but certainly if you've got the incidents that things are happening on the pitch, if the referee misses them then there has to be that system in place that there is retrospective action and they should be getting that right."

Hearts' Steven Naismith also did not face any action despite kicking out at Celtic's Jonny Hayes in their 1-0 win over the Scottish Champions.

Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer (right) exchanges words with Rangers' Allan McGregor after the keeper kicked out at him

Gordon's comments come as the SFA seeks clarification from world governing body FIFA over what constitutes a red card ahead of this weekend's games.

It has sent a video package to the footballing authorities of controversial incidents looking for guidance.