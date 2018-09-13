St Mirren v Celtic preview: Oran Kearney takes charge for first time

Oran Kearney will take charge of St Mirren for the first time against Celtic

New St Mirren manager Oran Kearney says facing Celtic in his first match in charge on Friday will be a "poetic" start.

Kearney took over at St Mirren last week, joining from NIFL Premiership club Coleraine FC and replacing Alan Stubbs, who was sacked last week.

Kearney was interviewed for the job before Stubbs was appointed in the summer, and has revealed how Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers offered him support.

"I hope to have plenty of run-ins with Brendan, who I have a lot of respect for," said Kearney.

"I have had great chats with Brendan already and before the first interview he was brilliant. I had a great conversation with him on the phone and he was ultra supportive and I'd hope that continues.

2:00 Lee McCulloch and Andy Walker discuss whether Rangers are closing the gap on Celtic Lee McCulloch and Andy Walker discuss whether Rangers are closing the gap on Celtic

"This first match is nearly poetic for me."

St Mirren have only won one of four matches in the Scottish Premiership this season while Celtic can move level with Hearts on 12 points at the top of the table with victory.

Celtic won their last match 1-0 against Old Firm rivals Rangers and Rodgers is looking forward to building on that result.

"I normally use a few days of the international break to reflect on the previous round of games," he said.

5:02 Highlights: Celtic 1-0 Rangers Highlights: Celtic 1-0 Rangers

"It's been nearly three months so it's been such a busy period. I like to have thinking time to go away and take stock of everything that's gone on.

"We expect a tough game and we will prepare for that so I'm looking forward to going to the stadium and playing the game."

Team news

Former West Ham defender Anton Ferdinand could make his debut for St Mirren.

The 33-year-old has been training with the club this week and might feature if he is signed in time.

Celtic have no injury worries and could name the same side that beat Rangers.

Anton Ferdinand has been training with St Mirren

Opta stats