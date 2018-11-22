Celtic's Kieran Tierney fit to face Hamilton despite hamstring issue

0:39 Celtic defender Kieran Tierney says he is ready to face Hamilton on Saturday after admitting their busy schedule could be the reason why he has a hamstring injury Celtic defender Kieran Tierney says he is ready to face Hamilton on Saturday after admitting their busy schedule could be the reason why he has a hamstring injury

Kieran Tierney has declared himself ready to play for Celtic at Hamilton on Saturday after reluctantly sitting out Scotland's crucial Nations League double header against Albania and Israel.

The full-back was sent home from the Scotland squad before the weekend trip to Albania with a hamstring problem and returned to Celtic.

Tierney had already made 26 appearances for the Scottish champions when he became the ninth player to pull out of head coach Alex McLeish's side.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers admits he is upbeat about the upcoming January transfer window after a 'frustrating' summer.

Speaking on his withdrawal, the 21-year-old said: "I went to Scotland training and tried my best, but the first few days it was a bit tight still and I felt something.

"For me, I said I was fine, I will carry on, but they said they can't take risks like that, so ultimately they pulled me out and sent me for a scan. After that I had to come in for rehab for a couple of days.

"I've been training the last couple of days and it's getting better. We know what the problem is, so it's just managing it now."

Scott Brown and Leigh Griffiths are also back in training for Celtic after recent injury problems.

Griffiths (L) and Brown are working hard to prove their fitness to return to the starting XI

Manager Brendan Rodgers said: "Browny's [Scott Brown] back in training and Leigh is back in, which is very good news as well, he looks fit and strong and working hard."

On whether the pair will be in the squad to face Hamilton, Rodgers said: "We'll assess that on Friday, it might be too early for that."