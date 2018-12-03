James Forrest hails 'unbelievable' Ryan Christie after Celtic cup win

Ryan Christie (left) is congratulated by team-mate James Forrest

James Forrest branded Celtic team-mate Ryan Christie as "unbelievable" after he scored the Scottish League Cup final winner on Sunday.

Christie added to a pivotal six weeks in his career with the only goal against Aberdeen at Hampden.

The 23-year-old had to be patient for the first three years of his Celtic career - spending most of the time on loan back at Inverness and then with Aberdeen while making fleeting appearances for the Hoops either side of those temporary spells.

Celtic players celebrate with the Scottish League Cup after beating Aberdeen

But he has kick-started his Parkhead career in style with five goals in eight matches, earning himself a starting place for Scotland in the process.

"He's been unbelievable," Forrest said. "I have always said right from the start that he's been working hard in training behind the scenes.

"Nobody has really seen that but it is paying off and I'm delighted for him. I just hope he keeps going for club and country."

Christie's form helped keep Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham out of the starting line-up at Hampden.

Forrest added: "It's a real strong position, we have a lot of players there at international level.

"It's great for Ryan that he has come in and done really well. His game keeps improving and he'll just want to keep playing every game to keep going."

The triumph ensured a seventh consecutive domestic trophy for Celtic and kept alive the prospect of a triple treble.

"The last two years it's given us a boost to get this trophy in the bag early doors, so now we can focus on the league until Christmas now," Forrest said.

"The last two years we have won the treble but we never talk about it as a squad. We just go into every game to give our all.

"We know there is pressure in every game we play and I don't think anyone will be talking about that yet. There's a long way to in the season and the other cup hasn't started yet."