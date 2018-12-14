Celtic's Ryan Christie waiting on further scan results but hopeful ankle not broken

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie is hopeful the injury he suffered against Red Bull Salzburg on Thursday is not a broken ankle, Sky Sports News understands.

Christie has been in excellent form for the reigning Scottish champions, scoring seven goals in his last 11 club appearances, and a lengthy absence would be a blow for Brendan Rodgers' side.

The 23-year-old had to be stretchered off during the second half of Thursday's 2-1 defeat at Celtic Park after making a tackle on Takumi Minamino.

Christie was fitted with a splint before being carried off and later left the stadium on crutches.

Sky Sports News understands initial concerns of a break have been allayed but Christie is waiting on further scan results which could yet show ligament damage.

Whatever those results, Christie appears highly unlikely to be involved when Celtic face Hibs at Easter Road on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football.

He had scored in three successive games before Thursday's Europa League clash, including the only goal when Celtic beat his former side Aberdeen in the Betfred Cup final at Hampden Park earlier this month.

Despite their defeat, Celtic progressed to the last-32 of the competition thanks to Rosenborg's late goal against RB Leipzig - they will find out their knockout opponents on Monday and you can follow the draw online at Sky Sports.