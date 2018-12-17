Celtic players need to 'step up' or risk being replaced in January, says Craig Gordon

Celtic’s players need to “step up” or risk being replaced in January, says goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

The Hoops missed the chance to go top of the Scottish Premier League on Sunday when they lost 2-0 to Hibernian at Easter Road.

Brendan Rodgers is planning to bolster his squad in the January transfer window, with at least one striker top of his wish list.

And Gordon says the players already at the club need to convince Rodgers they should be part of his plans going forward, in the four games remaining before the window opens.

Vykintas Slivka put Hibernian ahead after just 46 seconds against Celtic

"It is up to the manager to decide what he wants in the squad and what positions he is looking to improve on," Gordon said.

"The guys that are here have to step up and make sure they are in the manager's plans, especially leading up to January.

"So it is up to us to make sure our performances are good because at a club this big if your performances are not up to scratch for a period of time then you can get replaced.

"We need to make sure we are working hard to stay in the team and deliver what the manager, the club and the fans want."

Celtic players applaud their support at full-time after the 2-1 defeat to RB Salzburg

Celtic are through to the last 32 of the Europa League, despite losing 2-1 to Group B winners Salzburg at Parkhead on Thursday night.

They faced a quick turnaround before facing Hibs but Gordon was reluctant to use the Salzburg match as an excuse and is looking for Celtic to bounce back against Motherwell at home on Wednesday night.

The Scotland goalkeeper said: "It is something we have had to deal with a lot of times and more often than not we come back from Europe and get a good result.

"So I am not going to start complaining about that. We lost a goal after just a few seconds, I don't think anybody is tired at that stage.

"We are disappointed with the way we played.

"But it is gone now and we have to pick ourselves up and go again and try to get another three points in midweek."