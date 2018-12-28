Ryan Christie wants to end amazing year by helping Celtic beat Rangers

Ryan Christie is looking forward to his first taste of Ibrox in a Celtic shirt

Ryan Christie wants to end an amazing year for him by helping Celtic beat Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday.

The 23-year-old started 2018 on loan at Aberdeen with his Parkhead future uncertain.

However, after returning to the Hoops in the summer, Christie has established himself in Brendan Rodgers' squad and scored the only goal of the game in the Betfred Cup final win over the Dons at Hampden Park in December and signed a new three-year deal in November.

Christie has also become an integral part of Alex McLeish's Scotland set-up, after making his debut the previous year.

Ahead of the Sky Live clash against Rangers, where a win would take Celtic six points clear of their Glasgow rivals at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a game in hand, Christie was asked what it would mean to him to sign off the year with a victory.

"It would be amazing," said the former Inverness player, who signed for Celtic in 2015. "It will be my first taste of Ibrox in a Celtic shirt if I'm lucky enough to play.

"I'm looking forward to that. I'm pretty sure it will be a hostile environment.

"It's something I have been used to in all different grounds with Celtic so yeah, it would be pretty special.

"At the start of December we wanted to come out of it top of the league and hopefully starting to pull away from teams because obviously we want to be top from now until the end of the season.

"It's obviously a huge game at the weekend but if we come out of it with a win, it would show how well we have done this month."