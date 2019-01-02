Claude Puel says Leicester's Filip Benkovic is likely to remain on loan with Celtic

Leicester boss Claude Puel says central defender Filip Benkovic is likely to remain on loan with Scottish champions Celtic until the end of the season.

Brendan Rodgers was keen to keep Benkovic, who joined the Hoops on loan in August, at Parkhead but there were fears he could be withdrawn by Puel in January.

However, the Leicester boss revealed the defender will stay at Celtic, provided the Foxes do not get hit by injuries.

The Leicester boss said: "We have a lot of defenders at the club.

"Assuming we don't get any injuries, it's better Filip maintains his loan at Celtic."

Benkovic was forced off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury during the first half of Celtic's 1-0 loss to Glasgow rivals Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Croatian signed for Leicester from Dinamo Zagreb in August 2018 on a five-year contract for a fee in the region of £13m.