Celtic interested in signing Oliver Burke from West Brom on loan

Celtic are one of a number of clubs interested in taking West Brom winger Oliver Burke on loan for the rest of the season, Sky Sports News understands.

Burke has not started a Sky Bet Championship match this season under West Brom boss Darren Moore, who is keen to get him some game time elsewhere.

It is thought Albion would be prepared to listen to offers on a permanent deal for Burke, who cost them £15m when he signed from RB Leipzig 18 months ago, but that a loan move is more likely at this stage.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is understood to be looking for two forwards in this window, and he sees Burke as a good creative option.

Odsonne Edouard is the club's only recognised centre-forward after Leigh Griffiths' decision to take time away from the game to deal with ongoing personal problems.

Celtic have also had a £1.8m bid for Vakoun Issouf Bayo rejected by Slovakian side Dunajska Streda, while the club are also thought to be hopeful of agreeing a loan deal for PSG striker Timothy Weah, the son of Liberian legend George Weah.