Celtic's bid for Vakoun Issouf Bayo rejected by Dunajska Streda

Vakoun Issouf Bayo has made two senior international caps for Ivory Coast

Celtic have had a bid rejected by Slovakian side Dunajska Streda for striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo.

Brendan Rodgers admitted he was looking to bolster his striking options during the January transfer window with Celtic targeting the 21-year-old Ivory Coast international, who has scored 18 goals in 23 appearances for his club.

Odsonne Edouard is the club's only recognised centre-forward after Leigh Griffiths' decision to take time away from the game to deal with ongoing personal problems.

Dunajska Streda's sporting director Jan Van Daele told Sky Sports News: "We confirm we have received a bid from Celtic but refused the bid as it did not match our expectations.

"We are in direct contact with Celtic club officials and we are open to negotiate with Celtic."

Celtic are also understood to be hopeful of agreeing a loan deal for PSG striker Timothy Weah, the son of Liberian legend George Weah.

Rodgers suffered his first Old Firm defeat in his third season in charge of Celtic on Saturday as Rangers moved level with them on points in the Scottish Premiership ahead of the winter break.