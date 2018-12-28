Celtic hopeful of loan deal for PSG striker Timothy Weah

Timothy Weah is wanted by Celtic

Celtic are hopeful of agreeing a loan deal for PSG striker Timothy Weah, the son of Liberian legend George Weah.

If the move goes through, the 18-year-old forward would join Celtic in time for their winter break training camp, which begins in Dubai on January 6.

Weah has eight caps for the USA and joined PSG, a club his father played for in the 1990s, from New York Red Bulls in 2014.

George Weah in action for Paris Saint-Germain against Sergi of Barcelona in 1995

The two clubs have recent history of doing business together, with Celtic taking striker Odsonne Edouard on loan from PSG last season.

The move proved such a success that Edouard signed permanently with the Scottish champions in the summer for a club-record fee.

Brendan Rodgers has stated his intention to sign two forwards in January, with Edouard the only fit recognised first-team striker currently available.

Leigh Griffiths is spending time away from football resolving personal and mental health issues.