Scott Brown behaviour during Glasgow derby 'first class', says John Kennedy

1:04 Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy has defended captain Scott Brown following the Glasgow derby, describing his behaviour as 'first class' Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy has defended captain Scott Brown following the Glasgow derby, describing his behaviour as 'first class'

Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy has defended Scott Brown's behaviour after he was accused of 'provoking' Rangers players during the Glasgow derby on Sunday.

Alfredo Morelos was sent-off in the first half of Celtic's 2-1 win for an off-the-ball elbow on Brown, while Ryan Kent went unpunished for a punch on the Hoops' captain late in the second-half.

Brown also triggered a skirmish between members of both teams when he celebrated in front of the Rangers fans at the final whistle, which led to Andy Halliday also being given a red card.

4:03 Highlights of the Old Firm derby as Celtic scored late to claim the points against Rangers Highlights of the Old Firm derby as Celtic scored late to claim the points against Rangers

Steven Gerrard accused Brown of provoking his players and said Halliday had the right to confront him at the end of the game, but Kennedy said: "People are picking on Scott Brown a little bit, but Scott's behaviour in the game was first-class.

"He conducts himself very well in our eyes, not just yesterday but in the main. I think he's had three red cards in five seasons, and one of them was taken back to a yellow. So in terms of how professional he is and how he conducts himself, there's no issues there.

"Obviously there's a coming together at the end of the game and people seem to have an issue with Scott, but the game finished in that corner. Scott's on the pitch and there's nothing wrong with what he does in my eyes, but people take offence to it."

Ryan Kent appeared to punch Scott Brown towards the end of the Glasgow derby at Celtic Park, but the officials missed the incident

Kennedy was less sympathetic towards Rangers winger Kent, however, and feels the authorities are likely to take action after he hit out at Brown.

"I think they'll have to look at it and they'll decide for themselves, but it's hard not to punish that," said Kennedy.

"On the pitch you're responsible for your own actions and in this day and age, with the cameras we have, even if the officials miss it, you can't get away with that. But that's Rangers' problem, not ours.

"But in terms of the discipline and attitude of our players, it was first-class yesterday."