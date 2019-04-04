Celtic fan who threw firecracker 'daft and immature', says Andy Walker

2:09 Andy Walker discusses the Celtic fan who threw a firecracker at St Mirren and Neil Lennon's hopes of securing the full-time manager role this weekend Andy Walker discusses the Celtic fan who threw a firecracker at St Mirren and Neil Lennon's hopes of securing the full-time manager role this weekend

The Celtic fan who thew a firecracker onto the St Mirren pitch has been branded "daft and immature" by the club's former striker Andy Walker.

Walker was furious with the supporter's antics during Wednesday's 2-0 win and admits that he spoke with caretaker manager Neil Lennon about it after the match, who condemned the actions in his post-match interview.

The firecracker was thrown during the first half and landed yards away from St Mirren goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky, while the noise visibly shook some of Celtic's players, including Ryan Christie.

0:39 A firecracker was thrown onto the pitch by Celtic fans which landed just yards away from St Mirren goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky A firecracker was thrown onto the pitch by Celtic fans which landed just yards away from St Mirren goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky

"Maybe something more serious needs to happen," Walker told Sky Sports News. "Maybe someone needs to be injured before something gets done about it.

"I've got to say - I spoke to Neil Lennon after the game about it last night, and he is annoyed as anyone else about it because this happens continuously.

St Mirren's Vaclav Hladky reacts after an object is thrown from the crowd

"There's too many daft and immature Celtic supporters which go to games. They refuse to be told and continue to bring in these firebombs, these pyrotechnics, these smoke bombs.

"You do hope nothing serious happens, and they get the message to stop damaging the reputation of the club's supporters."

0:45 Celtic manager Neil Lennon has warned fans that the club will not tolerate behaviour such as that which saw a firecracker thrown during their match at St Mirren Celtic manager Neil Lennon has warned fans that the club will not tolerate behaviour such as that which saw a firecracker thrown during their match at St Mirren

Celtic will once again be crowned Scottish Premiership champions if they beat Livingston on Saturday and Old Firm rivals Rangers lose at Motherwell - live on Sky Sports Football - on Sunday.

Motherwell vs Rangers Live on

When asked if delivering the title this weekend would be enough for interim boss Lennon to get the job permanently, Walker added: "Well, there doesn't seem to be anyone else in the frame.

"There's no indication that the Celtic board are speaking to anyone else or reaching out to someone else. Neil Lennon is in pole position. He's got the job before.

Celtic could be crowned champions this weekend if they win and Rangers lose

"I think the biggest issue surrounding Celtic at this moment is the size of the wage bill. They need someone in place who is prepared to bring that wage bill down.

"Neil Lennon has been there before - he knows the limitations of the club. I think it infuriated him in the past and he left before where there was no real investment.

"Under Brendan Rodgers, Celtic invested the big bucks and now it is time to drive that down. It's a difficult job for anyone, but the budget will still be greater than anyone else in the Scottish Premiership, including Rangers."