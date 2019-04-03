Rangers' Ryan Kent to contest Scottish FA charge over Scott Brown incident

Ryan Kent lashed out at Scott Brown during Celtic's win over Rangers

Rangers winger Ryan Kent will contest a Scottish FA charge for appearing to strike Celtic captain Scott Brown in Sunday’s Old Firm game.

Kent lashed out at Brown following James Forrest's 85th-minute winner in the 2-1 victory for Celtic.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard claimed after the game that Brown "provoked" both Kent and striker Alfredo Morelos, who was shown his fifth red card of the season for catching the Celtic captain with an elbow in the first half.

Kent had been faced with an automatic two-match ban but his decision to contest means he will now be available for Wednesday's Scottish Premiership game against Hearts at Ibrox. A fast-track tribunal will now take place on Thursday.

4:03 Highlights of the Old Firm game as Celtic scored late to claim the points against Rangers. Highlights of the Old Firm game as Celtic scored late to claim the points against Rangers.

Andy Halliday was shown a second yellow card in the tunnel following a confrontation with Brown after the final whistle.

The incident involving Kent and Brown was not seen by referee Bobby Madden but the Scottish FA issued a notice of complaint to the on-loan Liverpool player, accusing him of committing a red-card offence.