Celtic boss Neil Lennon disagrees with most of what Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has said

6:08 Celtic head coach Neil Lennon says Scott Brown's charge for his behaviour against Rangers is 'trumped up' Celtic head coach Neil Lennon says Scott Brown's charge for his behaviour against Rangers is 'trumped up'

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has hit back at comments made by Steven Gerrard this week about Scott Brown, saying he disagrees with 90 per cent of what the Rangers manager has said.

Lennon says there has been a 'witch hunt' against Celtic following Sunday's 2-1 Old Firm win, despite two Rangers players being sent off and a further one (Ryan Kent) being punished for lashing out at Brown.

Kent was banned for two games after losing his appeal and Gerrard was handed a one-match suspension, while Celtic skipper Brown was cited for not acting in the best interests of Association Football.

Both clubs were also charged for failing to control their players.

4:03 Highlights of the Old Firm derby as Celtic scored late to claim the points against Rangers Highlights of the Old Firm derby as Celtic scored late to claim the points against Rangers

Gerrard said following Sunday's match that Brown should be held accountable for his part in the incident with Kent.

Lennon said: "The only rational thing Steven (Gerrard) said this week was that his team played the best team in the country on Sunday.

"Apart from that I disagree with probably 90 per cent of what he's spoken about since the game."

Brown's celebrations after the match angered Rangers' players

Gerrard was given a one-match ban for comments made towards referee Bobby Madden and Lennon says he is frustrated that talk has been about how his players have acted.

He added: "I think it is a massive deflection. I think our players handled it brilliantly and some of the opposition players did not.

"Some are trying to drag Scott into this. It's the lamest of excuses to point the finger at Scott. I think it's a trumped up charge.

"What we should be talking about is our form since the turn of the year. The mentality, focus and quality has been very good. Maybe that upsets some people."