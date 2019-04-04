Steven Gerrard and Scott Brown charged by SFA following Celtic vs Rangers

The SFA have handed out charges after Sunday's Old Firm match

Steven Gerrard and Scott Brown have both been charged by the Scottish Football Association (SFA) following Celtic's win over Rangers.

Celtic and Rangers have also been charged after failing to control their players.

Gerrard has been given a fixed offer of a one-match suspension for his comments made to referee Bobby Madden in the aftermath of Rangers' defeat at Celtic Park. He has until Friday to respond to the charge.

Brown, meanwhile, has been cited for not acting in the best interests of Association Football.

Alfredo Morelos was sent off for elbowing Scott Brown

The Celtic captain appeared to provoke Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos, who was sent off on 31 minutes after lashing out at the 33-year-old.

A club spokesperson said: "Celtic will defend these charges vigorously."

Rangers winger Ryan Kent will find out whether he will be banned following his own confrontation with Brown at a hearing on Thursday afternoon.

Aberdeen and Hearts have also been charged for failing to control their players during Hearts' 2-1 win.

The hearing for their case is April 25, a week before the hearing for Celtic and Rangers.