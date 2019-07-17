Kieran Tierney: Arsenal yet to make further offers for Celtic man, says Neil Lennon

Neil Lennon says Arsenal are yet to up their bid for Celtic defender Kieran Tierney.

Celtic rejected Arsenal's latest offer, worth £25m, at the weekend, Sky Sports News understands.

It is understood Celtic were unhappy with the structure of the bid and want more cash up front rather than in add-ons.

When asked if there were any further bids for the 22-year-old, Lennon replied: "No, not that I am aware of."

After winning their first Champions League qualifier against Sarajevo, the Celtic manager did hint the club would add to the squad this week.

He added: "I am aware of bringing people in. I think we'll maybe have something in the next few days hopefully. The boys are doing a brilliant job but could be doing with a little bit of help."

Celtic's next competitive game comes against Estonian champions Nomme Kalju in the second round of Champions League qualifying on Wednesday.