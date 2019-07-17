Kieran Tierney: Arsenal yet to make further offers for Celtic man, says Neil Lennon
Lennon says he expects new arrivals at Celtic Park this week
Last Updated: 17/07/19 11:28pm
Neil Lennon says Arsenal are yet to up their bid for Celtic defender Kieran Tierney.
Celtic rejected Arsenal's latest offer, worth £25m, at the weekend, Sky Sports News understands.
It is understood Celtic were unhappy with the structure of the bid and want more cash up front rather than in add-ons.
When asked if there were any further bids for the 22-year-old, Lennon replied: "No, not that I am aware of."
After winning their first Champions League qualifier against Sarajevo, the Celtic manager did hint the club would add to the squad this week.
He added: "I am aware of bringing people in. I think we'll maybe have something in the next few days hopefully. The boys are doing a brilliant job but could be doing with a little bit of help."
Celtic's next competitive game comes against Estonian champions Nomme Kalju in the second round of Champions League qualifying on Wednesday.