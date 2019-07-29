Celtic new boy Christopher Jullien to make debut in the Champions League

Christopher Jullien will make his competitive Celtic debut on Tuesday night

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has revealed new signing Christopher Jullien will make his competitive debut against Nomme Kalju on Tuesday night.

The Hoops face the Estonian champions in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier holding a healthy 5-0 advantage from their first meeting last week.

Defender Jullien has been building up his match fitness since his £7m switch from Toulouse, and Lennon confirmed the 26-year-old is ready to play in Tallinn.

"Jullien needs some game time so he will start," said Lennon. "There are a few players we want to get up to match sharpness.

Neil Lennon is warning Celtic against complacency

"He's been patient, he's worked very hard, he's had a couple of bounce games and he's ready to play now."

Lennon revealed Callum McGregor and James Forrest have not travelled, in order to give them a rest ahead of Saturday's Scottish Premiership opener against St Johnstone.

Despite Celtic being all but certain of a place in the third qualifying round and a tie with either Israeli side Maccabi Tel-Aviv or Cluj of Romania, Lennon has demanded another professional performance.

"Obviously we are in a very strong position but it's a game we want to win," he added.

"We'll change a few of the players but we're here to win the tie and keep the momentum going with the league campaign starting on Saturday.

"Complacency is your enemy in a situation like this. Most people will see Celtic's qualification as a foregone conclusion but we have to be as professional as we can.

"It's important to come here, compete and try to win the game. These are difficult ties in the Champions League and we must prepare the team as best as we can."