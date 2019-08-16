Celtic could sign new goalkeeper after Scott Bain injury

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain has dislocated his thumb

Celtic manager Neil Lennon will consider going into the transfer market for a new goalkeeper after Scott Bain dislocated a thumb.

With Craig Gordon set to step in for Saturday's League Cup clash with Dunfermline, Lennon insisted he was not already looking at strengthening in the position before Bain's injury.

The Celtic boss would not be drawn on reports the Scottish champions want Fraser Forster to return on loan, but said he is hopeful Bain will be back in action quickly.

"He dislocated his thumb," Lennon said. "He's had a scan and we don't think he needs surgery. He is going to get a splint fitted and he should hopefully be back in training next week.

0:56 Neil Lennon admits his Celtic team have regrets about the manner of their Champions League qualifying defeat to Cluj, but believes they will come back stronger Neil Lennon admits his Celtic team have regrets about the manner of their Champions League qualifying defeat to Cluj, but believes they will come back stronger

"We will assess it and get a fair idea of the extent of the damage and we will make a decision from there."

"I had two good goalkeepers in the building. Craig is ready to play and he will start [on Saturday]."

Lennon is still looking for defensive reinforcements following Tuesday's Champions League defeat by Cluj.

"We are working diligently in the background to bring players in and increase the quality and competition and strength in depth of the squad," he said. "The board have been absolutely top class with me.

0:40 Neil Lennon's tactics and transfer policy have been called into question following Celtic's shock Champions League exit to Cluj Neil Lennon's tactics and transfer policy have been called into question following Celtic's shock Champions League exit to Cluj

"People are looking for divisions and destabilising. It's not there. We have to accept we lost the game, whether we deserved to lose it or not we have to accept it and come back better."

The Celtic boss does not think the qualifying loss and knock-on financial effects will impact on his final dealings of the transfer window.

"I don't think so," he said. "We will still look to find players of value, quality and maybe re-saleable value as well.

"We are working very hard in the background. We are not panicking. We are working on targets we have been working on for a few weeks now."