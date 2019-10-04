Celtic boss Neil Lennon wary of 'dangerous' trip to Livingston

0:49 Celtic boss Neil Lennon thinks his squad are beginning to gel and that the Europa League win over Cluj hinted at even better to come. Celtic boss Neil Lennon thinks his squad are beginning to gel and that the Europa League win over Cluj hinted at even better to come.

Neil Lennon has warned that Celtic face a "dangerous" trip to Livingston as he looks for the Hoops to go into the international break top of the Scottish Premiership table.

The Hoops went to the summit of their Europa League section with a 2-0 win over Romanian side Cluj at Parkhead on Thursday night, giving them four points from two Group E games ahead of their double-header against Italian outfit Lazio.

Lennon's side are one point clear of Glasgow rivals Rangers at the top of the league as they turn their attention to Livi's artificial surface on Sunday lunchtime.

Speaking at Celtic's training ground at Lennoxtown, the Northern Irishman revealed there were "no reported injuries in his squad" before stressing the desire to come away with three points.

1:15 Lennon described Celtic's 2-0 Europa League win over Cluj as 'outstanding', but says he told his players they can improve Lennon described Celtic's 2-0 Europa League win over Cluj as 'outstanding', but says he told his players they can improve

He said: "Tomorrow we will have to assess how they are feeling, their body language, the fatigue element from their exertions last night.

"The game is dangerous. It is a difficult tie, Livingston away.

"I think we played them once there last year and drew 0-0. We know that goalscoring opportunities are at a premium.

"We played on the plastic at Hamilton, played well but only got the one goal.

Livingston vs Celtic Live on

"They are a great example of clubs with a good spirit, who are well organised with hungry players.

"They are a real success story of the last four or five seasons.

"They had a great year last year, consolidated their position in the Premiership comfortably and they have made a decent start again.

"It is important that we do win the game. There is a two-week break coming up as well so psychologically it would be good to go into the break with another win.

"We may make one or two changes to try to freshen it up."