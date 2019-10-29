Neil Lennon says Scott Brown's contribution to Celtic success is 'immeasurable'

Neil Lennon has praised Scott Brown's crucial contribution to Celtic

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has praised captain Scott Brown’s "immeasurable" contribution to their success in recent years.

Brown has won 17 of his 19 trophies while with the Hoops in the role of skipper, having joined from Hibernian for £4.4m in 2007.

Celtic face St Mirren at home in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday, with Lennon's side looking to build on their 4-0 drubbing of Aberdeen at the weekend as they look to edge ahead of rivals Rangers - level with them on 25 points at the top of the table going in to Wednesday's midweek fixtures - when Gers will face Ross County away.

0:53 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic

Brown will again lead the side out at Celtic Park, with Lennon describing how his captain has "grown into that role".

"There has been a great maturity and he has evolved his game into a really top sort of holding midfield player, where he's reading the game, covering the ground and breaking up attacks and prompting attacks," Lennon said of Brown.

"His leadership qualities are invaluable. It's immeasurable to put into words the contribution that he's made over the last 10-12 years.

"And he's still, at 34, playing as well as ever and I think that's testament to his professionalism and his dedication.

"It not easy. It's not easy playing here, and certainly not easy being the captain here for the length of time he has been here because it's a huge responsibility.

"But he's grown into that role. In my first time as manager here he was a great role model for a lot of the younger players and he's even more so now."

0:28 Celtic winger James Forrest says his new contract is imminent as he nears 400 appearances for the Scottish champions Celtic winger James Forrest says his new contract is imminent as he nears 400 appearances for the Scottish champions

Lennon is convinced Brown has the necessary qualities to make it as a manager when he retires from playing, something he himself has achieved having played over 300 games for the Hoops.

"I don't see why not with the career that he's had and the experiences he's gained," added Lennon.

"He's currently doing his coaching badges so it's the next logical step for him.

"Football's been his life and certainly Celtic has played a huge part in that as well, so I don't see why not.

"The players all look to him, respect him, listen to him and he sets the tone for the rest of the squad."

Vakoun Issouf Bayo is a 'major doubt' for Celtic's game with St Mirren

Lennon looks likely be without forward Vakoun Issouf Bayo for the match against St Mirren, with the Ivory Coast international struggling with injury.

France U21 international Odsonne Edouard is the only fit striker currently on Celtic's books and when asked if he may look to strengthen in that position in January, Lennon said: "Possibly.

"Bayo took a knock yesterday so he is a major doubt for tomorrow [Wednesday], said Lennon.

"So we are a little bit short there with only one currently at the minute, [Odsonne] Edouard, who is fully fit.

"Bayo is going for a scan today and we are hoping he should be okay for the weekend."