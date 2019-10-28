James Forrest says his new Celtic contract is imminent

Celtic winger James Forrest has revealed his new contract is imminent.

The Scotland international's current deal expires in 2022 but he is in advanced talks to further extend his stay at Parkhead.

Neil Lennon handed Forrest his debut in May 2010 and the 28-year-old is now closing in on 400 Celtic appearances.

Lennon declared his desire to extend Forrest's contract at the start of this season and he has already netted nine times this term, including in Sunday's win over Aberdeen.

"It's near enough done, everything is basically agreed," Forrest said. "I'll be delighted to get that done really soon and just keep focusing on playing.

"I've always stated from the start of pre-season that I want to stay at Celtic and the club have done the same thing.

"The talks have been really positive and it's maybe near the end."