Celtic vs Lazio: Five arrests made and five supporters ejected amid reports of Nazi salutes

There was a heavy police presence outside Celtic Park on Thursday

Five arrests were made before, and five further supporters were ejected from the ground during Celtic's Europa League clash with Lazio on Thursday.

Celtic overcame their Italian visitors 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Christopher Jullien but the day was marred by a number of incidents in Glasgow city centre and later at Celtic Park.

Four of the five arrests were made for breaches of Section 38 of the Criminal Justice and Licensing Act (Scotland) 2010, and the fifth for being in possession of alcohol and resisting arrest.

Five more supporters were ejected from Celtic Park with three of those being reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

A group of Lazio supporters appeared to perform fascist salutes prior to the evening kick-off, both in the city centre and while they were being escorted to the ground under heavy police presence.

Those salutes continued during the game, which Lazio led through Manuel Lazzari's 40th-minute goal before Celtic fought back to win thanks to Ryan Christie's equaliser and Jullien's 89th-minute glancing header.

0:35 Celtic manager Neil Lennon said it was a special night for his club following their Europa League win against Lazio at Celtic Park. Celtic manager Neil Lennon said it was a special night for his club following their Europa League win against Lazio at Celtic Park.

The reverse game in Rome next month will be played in front of a partially-closed Stadio Olimpico after Lazio were charged with racist behaviour by UEFA emanating from their match against French side Rennes on October 3.

Lazio will have to close four sections of their stadium and display a banner carrying the words "#EqualGame" with the UEFA logo on it - they were also fined approximately £17,500.