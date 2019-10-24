Lazio fans allegedly perform fascist salute before Celtic Europa League clash

Lazio supporters appeared to perform the gesture while making their way to Celtic Park

A group of Lazio supporters appeared to perform fascist salutes in Glasgow city centre prior to their Europa League group-stage clash with Celtic.

A video circulating on social media showed a group of supporters of the Serie A club appearing to conduct the gesture while making their way to Parkhead.

Lazio and Celtic have yet to make any comment regarding the incident on Thursday evening.

Celtic's Europa League match against Lazio in Rome will be subject to a partial stadium closure after the Italian club were charged with racist behaviour by UEFA.

The club also escaped an immediate stadium closure after their fans racially insulted AC Milan duo Tiemoue Bakayoko and Franck Kessie during last season's Coppa Italia semi-final second leg at San Siro.