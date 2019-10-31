Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain signs new four-year deal with Scottish Premiership champions
Last Updated: 31/10/19 11:06am
Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain has signed a new four-year deal with the Scottish Premiership champions.
Bain, who has made three appearances for Scotland, joins Hoops' winger James Forrest, who penned a new four-year deal on Wednesday.
The deal takes the former Dundee player up to the summer of 2023, a year beyond his previous deal.
The 27-year-old lost his first-team place to Fraser Forster, who is on loan from Southampton until the end of the season, after suffering a dislocated thumb in August.
Bain joined the Hoops on loan in January last year after initially being on loan at Hibernian from Dundee, and made his debut in the 3-2 win over Rangers at Ibrox.
Scotland international Forrest has won eight league titles, five Scottish Cups and four League Cups since making his debut in May 2010 and was named the PFA Scotland Player of the Year last season.