Neil Lennon upbeat on Scott Brown injury but Celtic's Vakoun Issouf Bayo could be out for six weeks

Celtic captain Scott Brown came off against St Mirren

Neil Lennon has played down an injury to Celtic captain Scott Brown but revealed that striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo may require surgery that could keep him out for six weeks.

Brown came off injured in the second half of Celtic's 2-0 win at home to St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night.

There were initial concerns he may be a doubt for this weekend's Scottish League Cup semi-final against Hibernian but Lennon is remaining positive.

Lennon said: "He tweaked his thigh. He is not feeling too bad, he came off more or less straight away so there wasn't any danger of making it worse.

"We will have to see how it settles but we are hoping he will be OK."

Celtic forward Vakoun Issouf Bayo may require knee surgery

But the Hoops boss may be without Bayo for an extended period, with the Ivorian having undergone a knee scan that revealed disappointing news.

Lennon added: "It's not good. He may require surgery. He is seeing a specialist on Monday.

"If he does need surgery, we are looking at maybe six weeks."