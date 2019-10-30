James Forrest agrees new four-year Celtic contract

James Forrest has made 369 apperances for Celtic since his debut in May 2010

Celtic winger James Forrest has signed a new four-year contract with the Scottish Premiership champions.

The 28-year-old, who came through the club's youth system, will remain at Parkhead until the end of the 2023 season.

Forest revealed on Monday he was close to signing a new deal, a day after scoring his 81st goal for the club in a 4-0 win at Aberdeen.

Highlights from Pittodrie where Forrest scored in Celtic's 4-0 win at Aberdeen

The Scotland international has won eight league titles, five Scottish Cups and four League Cups since making his debut in May 2010 - plus was named the PFA Scotland Player of the Year last season.

"I love it here. I came through the youth academy and every year I just enjoy it more," Forrest told Celtic TV.

"I'm absolutely delighted to extend my stay here and I'm looking forward to winning more league titles and cups with the club.

"The last couple of years especially have been unbelievable. When you keep winning trophies it makes you eager and wanting to strive to win more. That pushes you on for more and I want to keep winning as much as I can."

