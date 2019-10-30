Celtic charged by UEFA over illicit chanting and banner at Lazio game

Celtic have been charged over issues at their match against Lazio

Celtic have been charged by UEFA following illicit chanting and the displaying of an illicit banner by some fans during their Europa League match with Lazio on October 24.

Some Celtic supporters displayed banners that appeared to carry political messages during their 2-1 victory over their Serie A opponents, with Christopher Jullien scoring the winner for the Hoops in the closing stages.

The cases will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body at its next meeting on 21 November.

Trouble flared before and during the game, however, with five arrests made before the game, with five more supporters ejected from the stadium during it.

Some Lazio supporters also appeared to perform fascist salutes, in Glasgow city centre prior to the match while being escorted to Celtic Park by police, and during the game.

The return fixture in Rome will be played in front of a partially-closed Stadio Olimpico after Lazio were charged with racist behaviour by UEFA following their match against French side Rennes on October 3.

Lazio have been ordered to close four sections of the stadium and display a banner carrying the words "#EqualGame" with the UEFA logo on it.