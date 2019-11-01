Celtic boss Neil Lennon: Scott Brown 'struggling' for Scottish League Cup semi-final

Scott Brown is rated doubtful to face Hibernian at Hampden Park

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has revealed skipper Scott Brown is "struggling" to make Saturday's Scottish League Cup semi-final against Hibernian at Hampden Park.

The Hoops midfielder, who picked up a thigh injury in the 2-0 home win over St Mirren on Wednesday night, has won five League Cups with the Hoops.

"Browny is struggling," said Lennon, who also confirmed that striker Vakoun Bayo will see a specialist on Monday about a knee problem.

"We will have to assess him in the morning. It is too early to say but you have to say he is doubtful.

"It would be (a) huge (blow). He is playing brilliantly, he is the captain and he knows how important these games are so we have to see how he is."

Speaking about the sacking of Hearts boss Craig Levein, Lennon admitted he felt sorry for his rival and said the decision had left a "bitter taste" in his mouth.

Hearts announced on Thursday that Levein had been relieved of his managerial duties, would not return to his previous position as director of football and had stepped down from the club's board, although he will stay on in a lesser role until the end of the season.

The decision was taken with Hearts preparing for their Scottish League Cup semi-final against Rangers at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Lennon said: "I am very sorry for Craig. I know how much he put into the job.

"Obviously the results weren't what were probably expected for Hearts.

"He was a good football guy and gave everything for the club over the last 20 years.

"It leaves a bitter taste in the mouth the way some people have reacted or treated him in the past few weeks but he has kept his dignity and I wish him well for the future, whatever he decides to do."