Christian Atsu: Celtic make approach for Newcastle winger

Christian Atsu has failed to score in 22 appearances for Newcastle this season

Celtic have made an approach to sign Newcastle winger Christian Atsu on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old Ghana international is also under consideration by Championship promotion contender Nottingham Forest, while Blackburn have already been rebuffed by Newcastle.

Atsu joined Newcastle in a £6.2m move from Chelsea in May 2017, having spent the duration of his career at Stamford Bridge on loan at Vitesse, Everton and Malaga.

Celtic are also in talks to re-sign Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama before Friday's midnight transfer deadline.

More to follow...