Celtic News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
More from Football

Christian Atsu: Celtic make approach for Newcastle winger

Celtic are also in talks to re-sign Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama

Last Updated: 31/01/20 5:06pm

Christian Atsu has failed to score in 22 appearances for Newcastle this season
Christian Atsu has failed to score in 22 appearances for Newcastle this season

Celtic have made an approach to sign Newcastle winger Christian Atsu on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old Ghana international is also under consideration by Championship promotion contender Nottingham Forest, while Blackburn have already been rebuffed by Newcastle.

Atsu joined Newcastle in a £6.2m move from Chelsea in May 2017, having spent the duration of his career at Stamford Bridge on loan at Vitesse, Everton and Malaga.

Also See:

Celtic are also in talks to re-sign Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama before Friday's midnight transfer deadline.

More to follow...

Soccer Saturday Super 6

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the Super 6 jackpot for the sixth time this season.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK