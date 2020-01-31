Christian Atsu: Celtic make approach for Newcastle winger
Last Updated: 31/01/20 5:06pm
Celtic have made an approach to sign Newcastle winger Christian Atsu on loan until the end of the season.
The 28-year-old Ghana international is also under consideration by Championship promotion contender Nottingham Forest, while Blackburn have already been rebuffed by Newcastle.
Atsu joined Newcastle in a £6.2m move from Chelsea in May 2017, having spent the duration of his career at Stamford Bridge on loan at Vitesse, Everton and Malaga.
Celtic are also in talks to re-sign Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama before Friday's midnight transfer deadline.
