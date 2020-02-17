Rangers cannot afford any more slip-ups if they are to catch Celtic, says Stevie Smith

Callum McGregor celebrates making it 1-0 to Celtic against Aberdeen

Celtic deserve huge credit for the run of form they have been on since the winter break, says Sky Sports pundit Stevie Smith.

The former Rangers defender thinks his old team will now have to win all of their matches if they are to have any chance of catching the Scottish Premiership leaders.

Celtic lost 2-1 to Rangers in their final game before the break but have reeled off nine straight wins in all competitions since returning.

Kristoffer Ajer scored an 81st-minute winner at Aberdeen on Sunday to maintain Celtic's winning run that has allowed them to open up a 10-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Smith said: "It has been impressive.

"They have dealt with defeat by Rangers in the right way - they have come back and been relentless.

"I think it has become expected that they will find that winning goal.

"You have got to credit Neil Lennon, I think there was a point in the game where he changed the shape.

"He has got options on the bench that can come on and change the course of the game, so you have to credit him for putting the substitutions on and going and getting the victory."

Rangers have fallen off the pace due to losses at Hearts and Kilmarnock - but bounced back from the latter defeat with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Livingston on Sunday.

"It was important they got the three points," said Smith. "Everyone knows they are not firing on all cylinders.

"It is not free-flowing like we were used to from Rangers pre-winter break, but I think they did deserve to get the win.

"I think they do [have to win every game to take the title].

Scott Arfield's second-half goal was enough for Rangers against Livingston on Sunday

"I think they have to go into the split with the gap being four points - that would mean Rangers having to win every game and then beating Celtic on 15 March."

Down at the bottom of the table, Hearts are thee points adrift - although they did come from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with closest rivals Hamilton on Saturday.

"The games are running out for Hearts," said Smith.

"They raised their game against Rangers but against the teams around them they have struggled - and defensively is where they have struggled all season.

"They have a huge game on Friday night against [10th-placed] St Mirren and we will know more after that."