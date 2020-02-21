Neil Lennon: Celtic 'wary' of Kilmarnock threat

Neil Lennon has guided Celtic to a 10 point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership

Neil Lennon says Celtic will be cautious of Kilmarnock when they return to Ladbrokes Premiership duty at Parkhead on Sunday.

Kilmarnock were knocked out of the Scottish Cup by Aberdeen on Wednesday night in a dramatic replay in Ayrshire which ended in a 4-3 win for the Dons.

The following evening Celtic battled to a 1-1 draw with FC Copenhagen in the first-leg of their Europa League last-32 tie at the Parken Stadium in Denmark, leaving the Scottish champions favourites to finish the job off next week in Glasgow.

Before that, however, the Hoops will hope to end the weekend with at least their 10-point lead over Rangers at the top of the table intact but Lennon believes Alex Dyer's side will not make it easy.

He said: "It's against difficult opponents who probably had a bitterly disappointing night in midweek but Alex has them playing pretty well. They scored goals in midweek and they obviously beat Rangers the week before.

"They are tough opposition and we will have to be very wary of them. We will have to see how our players are and we'll get a good look at them on Saturday."

One key Celtic player set to miss out is skipper Scott Brown who came off in the second half in Denmark with a calf injury.

Lennon said: "He might struggle but that's just an initial reaction. He felt something in his calf when he stretched. It's not like him to come off. He will be assessed and we'll know more."