Celtic duo Scott Brown and James Forrest fit to face Copenhagen in Europa League

Neil Lennon will have Scott Brown available to face Copenhagen in the Europa League

Neil Lennon has declared Scott Brown and James Forrest fit for Celtic's Europa League clash with FC Copenhagen at Parkhead on Thursday night.

Hoops captain Brown suffered a calf injury in the first leg of the last-32 encounter in Denmark last week which ended 1-1 and missed the win over Kilmarnock at the weekend, as did Forrest who has a knock.

Midfielder Olivier Ntcham also injured his calf in Copenhagen and is still out, while Ryan Christie is suspended after picking up a yellow card last week.

Lennon said: "James and Scott are fit. Oli is not fit and will be out for maybe another week.

James Forrest is fit again after struggling with a knock

"We had a great win at the weekend but obviously having Scott and his experience and with the way he has been playing this season, to have him in the team is obviously a confidence boost for the squad.

"Jamesy as well, Jamesy is a big-game player and what he can bring to the team as well.

"Copenhagen is a dangerous team and there are no formalities at this stage of the competition for anyone, unless other teams have a big lead from the first leg.

Odsonne Edouard celebrates his goal against Copenhagen with Celtic term-mates

"It is 1-1, the tie could psychologically switch all the way. Hopefully we can get the first goal and get on the front foot, but we are going to have to earn the right to play."

Celtic have not won a post-group stage knockout tie in Europe since they beat Barcelona in the last-16 of the UEFA Cup in 2004.

"I wasn't aware of that so maybe that will act as extra motivation for the players," said Lennon, who revealed his squad have been practising penalties.

"We are not thinking about records or timelines or anything like this, we are thinking about the opposition who are good and how we overcome them over 90 minutes or it might go to extra-time, you never know.

"The mentality has been fantastic so far. I want it to continue.

"I want us to be in the last 16, we are good enough to do that but we are going to have to play well."

On February 26 last year, Lennon was appointed the club's manager for a second time until the end of the season after the departure of Brendan Rodgers to take the Leicester job, with the post made permanent after he helped the Hoops clinch the domestic treble treble.

Lennon led Celtic to a domestic treble-treble last season

He said: "It seems like yesterday, it was a long, long time in my life.

"It was tumultuous, exciting, raw at times but very immensely fulfilling.

"Coming in last season I was trying to win the treble and keep the momentum going as much as possible.

"We had a great Europa League group, a good result in Copenhagen and hopefully we can finish the job off tomorrow night but we are under no illusions as to how difficult that is going to be."