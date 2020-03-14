Scott Brown says he will continue to play for Celtic until his 'legs fall off'

Celtic captain Scott Brown says he will continue to play for the club until the day his "legs fall off".

The 34-year-old has won nine Scottish Premiership titles and the Scottish Cup five times since joining Celtic from Hibernian in 2007.

With eight league games remaining, Celtic are 13 points ahead of Rangers in the current standings having played a game more and Neil Lennon has said he expects them to be declared Ladbrokes Premiership champions if the season is brought to a premature end due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brown, who is focusing on maintaining his own fitness levels as players remain in limbo, says he is arguably in the best condition of his career and vowed to continue playing until his "legs fall off".

"Everyone keeps mentioning I'm getting older and older, but I'm enjoying the challenge," he told Sky Sports.

"I still manage to keep up with the rest of them, so I think for me it's about trying to keep my fitness levels as high as I possibly can and just trying to keep ticking out the games as long as I can too.

"One day I think [my legs] will fall off. I think that'll be the end of me. I'll be chasing somebody down the line and I'll just be realising that this is time to call it a day.

"But for now, I think I'm probably as fit as I have been. I've managed to keep the fitness levels for the last three or four years at that maximum level, and as long as I can keep turning out results and we keep winning games I'm available for selection."

Neil Lennon is more "chilled and relaxed" in his second spell as Celtic boss, according to Brown

The Celtic captain also discussed the growth of manager Lennon during his second spell at Parkhead.

Lennon returned to Celtic for a second spell in charge in 2019 after an initial four-year stint at the club between 2010 and 2014.

"He's very chilled, relaxed. I don't think I would've ever said that the last time he was manager," Brown added.

"But he's grown, I think he's enjoying managing the second time around a lot more as well. He understands the way the lads were playing as well, and he's added a few of his own qualities in there as well, and that's what good managers do.

"They always take a good thing and try add a couple of bits here and there that can maybe improve you and it's done that so far, and here's hoping it continues."