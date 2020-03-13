Celtic and adidas sign record five-year kit sponsorship deal

Celtic have put a record-breaking kit sponsorship deal in place for the start of next season

Celtic have agreed a five-year kit sponsorship deal with adidas, which is believed to be the biggest ever in Scottish sport.

The club's current contract with New Balance expires at the end of the season, with adidas taking over on July 1.

The deal will be a huge financial boost for Celtic, who are 13 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

The sportswear giants already have partnerships with Manchester United, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus.

"We are delighted to enter this new, long-term partnership with adidas, one of the world's leading sports brands," said Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell.

"We warmly welcome adidas to the Celtic family and look forward to an exciting and successful partnership.

"We know through our discussions with adidas that they, as a prestige brand, were eager to be associated with a club of Celtic's stature and proud history - to be connected to the passion and commitment of our supporters and to Celtic's wider vision and values.

"Likewise, everyone at Celtic is delighted to be partnering with one of the dominant names in sportswear manufacturing, an organisation which represents quality and excellence.

"This is a hugely significant new partnership for Celtic and our supporters and allows us to look to the future with confidence.

"To be able to create this fantastic new relationship demonstrates the strength and stability of the Club and the power of our enduring story."